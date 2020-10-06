Gene Simmons, Flea, and the Rock Community Mourn ‘Guitar God’ Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen, one of the most influential and legendary guitarists in the history of rock music, died on October 6 after battling cancer for several “long and arduous” years. Van Halen’s son, Wolf, confirmed the news in a statement, saying that “my heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.” In the hours following the announcement of Van Halen’s death, many prominent faces in the music industry paid their respects to the icon on social media. “Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart,” Flea wrote. “I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother.” Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx said he was “so fucking crushed” by the news. “You were the Mozart of rock guitar,” he wrote. “Travel safe rockstar.” Gene Simmons added, “My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul.” Read on for more remembrances and tributes to Van Halen’s life.
