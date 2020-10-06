Gene Simmons, Flea, and the Rock Community Mourn ‘Guitar God’ Eddie Van Halen

Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Eddie Van Halen, one of the most influential and legendary guitarists in the history of rock music, died on October 6 after battling cancer for several “long and arduous” years. Van Halen’s son, Wolf, confirmed the news in a statement, saying that “my heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.” In the hours following the announcement of Van Halen’s death, many prominent faces in the music industry paid their respects to the icon on social media. “Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart,” Flea wrote. “I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother.” Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx said he was “so fucking crushed” by the news. “You were the Mozart of rock guitar,” he wrote. “Travel safe rockstar.” Gene Simmons added, “My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul.” Read on for more remembrances and tributes to Van Halen’s life.

My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! ...Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 6, 2020

Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9A — Flea (@flea333) October 6, 2020

I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie’s family & friends. pic.twitter.com/PY8fyrx1Lu — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 6, 2020

Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight. pic.twitter.com/hdLd7atI74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) October 6, 2020

I am devastated at the news of the passing of my friend Eddie Van Halen. pic.twitter.com/hUyIdKXsdG — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) October 6, 2020

Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar. — —Nikki Sixx— (@NikkiSixx) October 6, 2020

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 6, 2020

Guitar Hero is an understatement. Van Halen forever man. — I Brought A Band, Sam Is On Trombone (@questlove) October 6, 2020