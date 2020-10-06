Elisabeth Moss to Play Former Congresswoman Katie Hill

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss is set to ruin her eye makeup yet again in a streaming film adaptation of former Congresswoman Katie Hill’s memoir from Blumhouse Television. Moss will star as Hill as well as produce the film with her production company, Love & Squalor Pictures. The memoir, titled “She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality,” follows Hill’s rise as California’s first openly bisexual Congressperson and her eventual resignation from office after her intimate photos were leaked and her relationship with a campaign staffer was revealed. “I am so honored to have the opportunity to portray Katie and to help tell her story. Her strength and work to amplify women’s voices is incredibly inspiring to me and her experiences could not be more important for us to magnify right now,” Moss said. I guess we’ll have to wait a bit longer for that Hallmark movie.