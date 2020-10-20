Fast & Furious Franchise to Drive Into the Sunset After Two More Films

Photo: Getty Images for Universal Pictu

The Fast & Furious franchise will cruise to a close with two final films, after the succinctly titled F9 premieres next year. Per Deadline, Justin Lin will likely direct the final two installments, and franchise regulars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang will likely return. Following coronavirus delays, F9 is set to premiere next Memorial Day, and will add John Cena, Helen Mirren, and Cardi B to the main cast. It’s unclear if Dwayne Johnson will return for the final films after highly public beef between Johnson, Diesel, and Gibson, but crazier things have happened. The Fast & Furious franchise, which began in 2001, became Universal Pictures’ highest grossing movie series and the tenth highest grossing movie series of all time.