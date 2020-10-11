Just bring her the bolt cutters already, and don’t make her get up from this piano. On Saturday, Fiona Apple treated attendees of the virtual New Yorker festival to a mini-concert, playing the first three tracks off her most recent album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and sitting down with New Yorker staff writer Emily Nussbaum for an interview to discuss her fifth album, her body of work, and her relationships, among other things.

While the performance was pre-taped, it seems like the socially distanced aspect just gave Apple even more space to boil and churn through the album’s first three tracks. Enjoy feeling all your particles disband and disperse to “I Want You to Love Me,” “Shameika,” and “Fetch the Bolt Cutters.”