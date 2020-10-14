Reba McEntire to Return to Your TV Screen in Fried Green Tomatoes Series

Reba McEntire. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Unlike Fancy, she’s getting another chance, but like Fancy, we know she won’t let us down. We of course mean bonafide country legend Reba McEntire, returning to a TV screen near you soon to star in a series adaptation of Fried Green Tomatoes, according to Variety. (Although, if you count her performance as Colonel Sanders in KFC ads, maybe it feels like she never left.) Executive produced by Norman Lear, who produced the 1991 film, along with McEntire, the series will follow the novel into modern times, focusing on descendants of the main characters as they return to a Whistle Stop different from the one they knew. McEntire will play Idgie Threadgoode (originally Mary Sue Masterson in the film), who comes back to town struggling with her daughter and the café she opened. It’s a dramatic turn for McEntire, who logged six seasons of her iconic sitcom Reba from 2001–07. But they didn’t give her a Kennedy Center Honors for nothing.