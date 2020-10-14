Gal Gadot Says Her ‘Imagine’ Video ‘Didn’t Transcend,’ Which, Yes

Photo: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Remember back in the middle of March, when Gal Gadot and an array of friends made a video of them lip-syncing to John Lennon’s “Imagine” that was supposed to, like, cure the coronavirus or something? Mid-March feels like lifetimes ago, but who are we kidding — how could you forget that mess? Well, clear a spot in your brain right next to the video to file away Gadot’s response. In a cover story for Vanity Fair, tied to her questionably upcoming role in Wonder Woman 1984, Gadot explained of the video, “Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.” Gadot didn’t elaborate on what good that deed was supposed to accomplish before throwing her friend Kristen Wiig, who’s “like the mayor of Hollywood,” under the bus for helping assemble the guest list. Then, she added, “I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”

It didn’t transcend. A phrase that will now be echoing in our heads for weeks. It didn’t transcend what, exactly? Who cares? We’re using this excuse for everything now. Late to a Zoom meeting? Sorry, it didn’t transcend. Left some dishes in the sink? Oh, looks like they didn’t transcend. This article wasn’t funny? Guess it just didn’t transcend.