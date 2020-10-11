Gal Gadot to Embrace Smokey Eyes and Portray Cleopatra

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Following her star turn in the “Imagine” video, Gal Gadot has once again chosen a role that allows her to wear fabulous headpieces and whip men into shape. Deadline reports that Gadot will portray Cleopatra in a historical biopic helmed by her Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins, giving the duo yet another female-empowerment project for their résumés. The film, which will be penned by Altered Carbon’s Laeta Kalogridis, comes decades after Elizabeth Taylor famously played the Egyptian queen as a heavily eyeliner-ed seductress. “I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life,” Gadot wrote on social media after the news broke. “Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can’t be more grateful about this A team!” Or she loves spending time by the Nile.