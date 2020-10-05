Netflix Wrestles With Its Conscience, Cancels GLOW Due to the Coronavirus

Photo: Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Do some sleeper holds out of frustration, because these gorgeous ladies have had their last hoorah in the ring: Netflix has reversed course and canceled GLOW after three glorious seasons, despite renewing the show for a fourth and final season last year. Deadline reports that the cancellation was due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production for an indefinite amount of time, a fate that has already befallen numerous television shows across multiple platforms. The dramedy, which starred an ensemble cast lead by Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, was only able to complete one episode before being forced to shut down in March when the pandemic began. Deadline also noted that the show was considered “high risk” due to its extensive physical scenes.

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show,” creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said in a statement. “We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of shitty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.” Maron also reacted to the news on social media, saying that the cancellation “stinks.” Who at Netflix do we have to powerslam a few times to change their mind?