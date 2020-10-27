Blake and Gwen. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music

After all that they’ve been through, we know they’re cool. On Tuesday, October 27, Gwen Stefani announced that she and boyfriend, Blake Shelton, had gotten engaged, via an Instagram post with the caption, “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.” The Voice co-workers took their engagement photo in what appears to be either a Gothic church attic or an extremely well-appointed Medieval Times location, with Gwen showing off her big ol’ ring and Shelton showing off the fact that he’s wearing a trucker hat. In a cover story from December 2019, sources told People magazine that the two had not yet gotten married because “the former No Doubt rocker, who is a practicing Roman Catholic, hopes to have a church ceremony with the country star,” so their former marriages to Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert would have to be annulled. In other words, they had both been around that track, but it’s not just gonna happen like that.