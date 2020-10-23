Gwen Stefani Only Wants One Thing for Christmas in New Single

Gwen Stefani, who apparently has no qualms violating the cardinal rule of no-Christmas-music-before-Thanksgiving, debuted her newest single, “Here This Christmas,” today in collaboration with the Hallmark Channel. The song will serve as the official theme song for Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, which for some reason starts today, when we’re still over a week out from Halloween (then again, nothing is sacred to the Hallmark Channel, which started airing Christmas movies back in March as part of their “Very Merry Coronavirus Christmas”). Stefani is also releasing a deluxe edition of her 2017 holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, with a cover of “Sleigh Ride” produced by pop diva favorite Ryan Tedder. With all due respect to Stefani, however, we only recognize one Christmas queen in this house.

