Robert Pattinson Plays an Emotional Vampire in Haim’s ‘3 A.M.’ Performance

It wasn’t quite 3 a.m. when Haim joined Late Night With Seth Meyers on October 22, but it was late enough for them to perform their song “3 A.M.” dressed as vampire brides. Not only that, the three sisters had some help from another famous vampire: Robert Pattinson, who filmed a front-facing video of himself in bed, reciting the lines of the phone call at the beginning of the song. (Minus that voice, thank god.) “We needed someone to do this cameo who had game,” Este Haim explained. “He’s the best. He’s like — We love him. He really did us a solid by doing this.” And in the year of our canceled Halloween, here’s Haim doing us a solid by casually winning the holiday with their performance.

Related