Four years ago, Halsey asserted herself as a blink-182 fan in her feature on the Chainsmokers’ “Closer,” or maybe just struggled to find a line that rhymed with Tucson. But while the Chainsmokers may have taken that song a bit too literally recently, Halsey made good on her claim, performing her new pop-punk anthem with Machine Gun Kelly and blink’s Travis Barker (who produced MGK’s No. 1 album Tickets to My Downfall) in their music video for “forget me too.” We’re not going to pretend to understand the details of it — MGK cuts a magic 8-ball out of his back? — but we do know that it features a near-shirtless MGK, Halsey destroying a house, and Halsey’s voice slipping perfectly into a pop-punk song, which are all things we can get behind. And who said rock was dead? Not Halsey.