Hanson to Open Up the Vault for New Album Perennial

Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images

It’s been a hard year, and you deserve a treat. On cue, here’s Hanson, ready to carry you into the comforts of late ’90s boy band pop. The band announced a new compilation album Perennial — A Hanson Net Collection, set to be released November 6. It’ll feature songs from their independent Hanson.net EP series, through which the band has released over 80 member-exclusive songs. (And now you’re wondering why you weren’t a member all along, aren’t you?) “For years, some of our favorite music that we’ve created has been the songs we write and produce for our Hanson.net members,” Zac Hanson explained in a statement. “These songs are diverse and reflect a part of our story which we’re extremely proud of, but know many fans have yet to discover.” The album will also feature a new song, “Nothing Like a Love Song” — promised to have “a hypnotic groove and infectious melody,” as if we’d expect anything less. The album will coincide with the band’s second installment of its monthly livestream concert series, streaming from November 5–7.