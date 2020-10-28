Get you a man who’ll feed your fish when you’re not home. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Not many people can say that their favorite singer has had a cup of tea at their house and fed their fish. Now, one Harry Styles superfan named Theadora can claim that both of these things happened to her, but in a sad twist of fate she missed Styles entirely. On Wednesday, October 28, a Harry Styles fan named Theadora went viral for revealing that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s car apparently broke down outside of her house. A kind neighbor let Styles into her home, where the pop star hung out with her dad for a spot of tea, and fed her fish all while she gone. “Just came home and found out who was house sitting…” Theadora captioned her Instagram post featuring pictures of Harry feeding her fish, who, as fate would have it, is also named Harry. That’s a true fan right there.

While it’s very unfortunate that Theadora missed out on the chance to meet her fish’s namesake, he did leave her a lovely note and sign her copy of Fine Line and even drew a picture of himself wearing a mask because he’s thoughtful that way. “Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish,” Harry wrote. “Tell you dad to get in touch and I’ll see you at a show.” While it seems possible that Theadora and Harry’s paths may cross again in a photo op after a concert stop at some point during his next tour (whenever that will be), this is a good reminder that everyone should still be quarantining and staying inside as much as possible because you never know when Harry Styles may be in need of road side assistance right outside your front door.

IG || “Just came home and found out who was house sitting... 😶” (©️theadoraaaaaaaa) pic.twitter.com/Et14ddcU5r — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) October 28, 2020