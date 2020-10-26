So That’s What Harry Styles Was Up to in Italy

While the rest of us were stuck at home, Harry Styles spent part of the summer living it up in Italy, even growing a mustache for the occasion. Now you, too, can fantasize about frolicking around the Amalfi Coast with Harry Styles by watching his new video for “Golden.” Much of the video for the Fine Line single finds Styles running toward the camera in a barely on white shirt (and now sans mustache), and really, why would we want anything else? In case he hadn’t already made you jealous enough of his getaway, you’ll also get to watch Styles swimming, driving a convertible, and dancing along the coast. “Golden” follows the instantly iconic video for “Watermelon Sugar,” which soundtracked our pandemic summers and became Styles’s first No. 1 single in August. Fittingly, “Golden” is already certified gold in the U.S., and now this video seems to be what’s going to get us through the cold of winter. Always thinking ahead, that man.

