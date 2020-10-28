Stylish With Jenna Lyons Is Making Fashion Reality Shows Nicer

Vulture Festival got an early look at the first episode of the upcoming HBO Max series Stylish With Jenna Lyons, then Lyons herself met with us for a chat alongside her chief of staff, Kyle DeFord, and stylist Sarah Clary. And when we say alongside, we mean literally right next to, as the trio were clearly in the midst of a spa day. But they were more than happy to answer every question we had about the new show — one of which was about just how nice they all are in it. Although the premise of the series is that Lyons and her team are auditioning new members, they’re proud not to be another example of mean fashion folks. “You can give someone constructive criticism or feedback,” Lyons told us. “But if you don’t ever say, like, ‘Here’s what I love about you’ or ‘Here’s what you do well,’ then they kind of sometimes can get demotivated and then you don’t actually get anything.” “Also, you’re never gonna get the best out of a person by being mean to them,” DeFord added. “I think that the tropes of being really mean and rude is just something that we’re not into.” Clary jumped in to emphasize that “Jenna doesn’t have a mean bone in her body.” And the trio did end up hiring someone from the show, so clearly you do catch more flies with very fashionable honey, honey.

To rewatch the full event, head to VultureFestival.com and check it out before the festival ends on November 1!