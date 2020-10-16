HBO Feels 9 Hours of The Vow Wasn’t Enough

Photo: Courtesy of HBO

Like the groups they cover, it’s easy to get sucked into a docuseries investigating a cult, as many of us who watch The Vow know. And if this weekend’s upcoming finale leaves you wanting to go deeper into HBO’s investigation into the NXIVM sex cult, know that you won’t just have to settle for a separate Starz series — HBO will return to The Vow in 2021, the network announced on October 16. Spinoff series The Vow Part 2 will focus on the 2019 federal trial against NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, who was convicted on a range of counts touching on sex trafficking and fraud, among others. (In fact, Rainere is set to be sentenced — facing 15 years to life in prison — nine days after The Vow’s finale on October 27, although it’s unclear if that’ll make it into the second series.) The same team of Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer will helm this series, which HBO promises “will offer an exclusive view into Raniere’s innermost circle.” What’s more, The Vow Part 2 will follow the “legal and emotional journeys” of those involved as “stunning revelations come to light.” Sure sounds like everything we ate up about the first series, right? Well, that and the volleyball.