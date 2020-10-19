Photo: HBO

HBO has read your wish list and knows all you really want this December is more Euphoria. While the show’s second season won’t debut until at least next year, the network has a little something to put in your stocking in the meantime. According to Emmy-winning series star Zendaya’s Instagram reveal, which was later announced by the network, Euphoria will release two “special episodes” later this year, with the first of the pair dropping on Sunday, December 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. If you haven’t seen the show and don’t want to inadvertently spoil the end of season one for yourself, don’t read on!

According to HBO, following the aftermath of last season’s finale, the first special episode follows Zendaya’s Rue as she deals with the only thing more emotionally fraught than being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing: celebrating Christmas. Written and directed by show creator Sam Levinson, the episode is titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always.” The title and release date of the second special episode has yet to be announced.