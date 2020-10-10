Kate Mara Preys on Her Student in Hulu’s A Teacher Trailer

To catch a predator, senior year edition. In the first trailer for FX on Hulu’s A Teacher, a new hire at a Texas high school (Kate Mara, without an awful wig) begins cozying up to the school’s quintessential Mr. All-American Jock (Nick Robinson) when she offers to help him prepare for the SATs. Studying soon turns into socializing, and socializing soon turns into, ahem, intense bedroom gymnastics, a “monumental abuse of power” that she doesn’t see as being morally wrong. “I wanted to feel free,” she justifies in the trailer, either to the police or to her unsuspecting husband. “I wanted to do what I wanted for the first time in my life.” The miniseries will debut on November 10, and will make you thankful that you haven’t set foot in a classroom in years.

