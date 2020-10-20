These past few days have been decidedly not good ones for fans of hip-hop giants like Ice Cube, who admitted to working with the Trump administration, and now 50 Cent, who recently endorsed President Trump. (Ice Cube insists he’s not endorsing the Trump campaign.) And now, right on cue, Eric Trump has entered the chat: On October 20, the president’s son and adviser tweeted (and has since deleted) an edited photo of Ice and 50 wearing hats that say “Trump 2020.” The Associated Press deemed the photo “false,” writing, “The photo was altered to add a ‘Trump 2020’ message to the hats.” The fake edit took off on Twitter, but the real photo came from a July tweet by Ice Cube for 50 Cent’s birthday. In the photo, Ice is wearing a “Big 3” hat and 50 is wearing a Yankees hat. Responding to Eric Trump’s tweet, Ice Cube simply quote-tweeted, “N- - -a please …” And the ice just keeps on melting.
Ice Cube Puts Eric Trump on Thin Ice Over Fake Trump-Hat Photo With 50 Cent
For the record, that hat says “L.A.” Photo: Getty Images