Pandemic Dining Somehow Isn’t the Worst Part of Issa Rae’s SNL Date

Just when we thought things were looking good enough to scroll aimlessly on Hinge while sipping on a $5 Trader Joe’s wine, Issa Rae reminds us that not even a pandemic can hide all of our shitty exes. It confronts her like a sexual carousel in this SNL sketch, when, while getting jazzed about splitting some crab ravioli with her date (Chris Redd), three increasingly erratic exes happen upon their al fresco table to compliment her “titty meat popping out” and “toes looking all pretty.” But how exactly does she know them? And one might be a homeless rose salesman? “I don’t have the best luck with guys,” she tells her confused date. “They all end up crazy.” Her job, as Times Square’s “first woman of color Elsa,” also explains a lot.

