Issa Rae Goes to Prom in SNL Monologue

Issa Rae made her Saturday Night Live debut with a charmingly honest opening monologue, sharing that hosting the show felt like a celebration of hard work after four seasons of Insecure. “Hosting SNL is like my prom and you guys are all my dates,” Rae said. “I’m ready to go all the way y’all.” Rae also covered quarantine boredom, admitting that though she was booked and busy at the start of quarantine, SNL is now the only thing she has going on (outside of building puzzles). In a highlight of the monologue, Rae spoke about how strange it was to debut her show on HBO amidst chaos in the fall of 2016. “It felt really awkward for my life to be going so good,” Rae recalled. “It was rude to be peaking while democracy was collapsing.”

Related