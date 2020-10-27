Jaden Michael to Play Colin Kaepernick in Ava DuVernay Netflix Series

Photo: WireImage

Netflix’s upcoming Colin Kaepernick biopic series, Colin in Black & White, has found its lead in The Get Down’s Jaden Michael. Colin in Black & White, which is helmed by Ava DuVernay and narrated by Kaepernick himself, will follow a young Colin, played by Michael, through his teen years. Following the casting news, Michael posted a side-by-side photo of himself and a teen Kaepernick on Instagram, writing, “I couldn’t be more ecstatic to tell the story of the Legend, the Leader, the All-Star, Colin Kaepernick.” Kaepernick chimed in on Twitter as well, noting, “I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life. I can’t wait for the world to see [Jaden Michael] be an all-star.” DuVernay retweeted Kaepernick’s tweet, adding that her collaboration with Kaepernick has “been a proud journey” and calling the upcoming series “a story about identity, imagination and intention.”

I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life. I can’t wait for the world to see @ItsJadenMichael be an all-star on @netflix #ColinInBlackAndWhite @ava pic.twitter.com/ygb4F4kgM5 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 27, 2020

Collaborating with @Kaepernick7 on this series has been a proud journey. Thanks to @Netflix and our partner @StarrburyMike. A story about identity, imagination and intention. Congrats, @ItsJadenMichael! https://t.co/Y5REayxgLL — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 27, 2020

According to Netflix, Colin in Black & White will provide an “introspective look at Kaepernick’s adolescent years as a Black teen growing up with a white adopted family,” as well as follow Kaepernick’s “journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity and lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today.” Kaepernick is also executive producing, alongside DuVernay and Michael Starrbury (of When They See Us).