“Bring us J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson!” we yell, smashing our fists on our desks like J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. MCU director Jon Watts heard us, gave us a taste of J.K. in the Far From Home post-credits, and is now focusing his efforts on bringing things back from that other Spider-Man franchise. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Jamie Foxx will reprise the role of Electro, the villain he first played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (the sequel in the Andrew Garfield–led series), in Watts’s upcoming Untitled Spider-Man Sequel (the third movie in the Tom Holland set). Which means that Jamie Foxx’s Electro now exists in two different Spider-Verses. Will Foxx’s ability to traverse multiverses be acknowledged as a plot point in the next Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie? Or will Spider-Tom finish Electro off when Spider-Garf couldn’t? The untitled film is slated for release on November 5, 2021, but that could still be delayed, because we’re living in the Spider-Verse where the pandemic is a thing. There’s so much weird fourth-wall-shattering stuff going on here, we’re going to need Deadpool to break it down for us.
Jamie Foxx Is Crossing the Spider-Verse to Play Electro in Spider-Man 3
