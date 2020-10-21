NO. Photo: Warner Bros.

As if this year couldn’t get any worse, The Hollywood Reporter just has to go ahead and reveal that Jared Leto is reprising his role as the Joker from 2016’s Suicide Squad for Zack Snyder’s reshoots of the 2017 DC superhero movie Justice League. HBO Max is financing this round of reshoots, with money that should really be going toward funding more seasons of Infinity Train, but will instead go toward a makeup artist in PPE writing the word damaged in cursive on Leto’s forehead every day. Leto’s Joker was not in the original Justice League, but now Snyder has free rein to execute his truest vision for the film, and that vision involves Leto in grills. Leto’s version of the Joker appearing in Zack Snyder’s Justice League also means that Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey exist in its universe. Snyder’s really going to give the fanboys everything they want in 2021.