Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock/Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In a testament to the combined powers of TikTok, BTS, and having an iconic tag as a performer, Jason Derulo is back at No. 1 this week for the first time in 11 years and 11 months with “Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat).” (Fittingly, it’s the 1,111th No. 1 song in the chart’s history.) This is Derulo’s second No. 1 after his debut single, “Whatcha Say,” in 2009; his highest since then was “Talk Dirty,” in 2013, which peaked at No. 3. “Savage Love” also marks the first No. 1 for producer Jawsh 685, whose “Laxed (Siren Beat)” turned into the Derulo hit. And the song made the biggest jump to No. 1 this year — eight spots — thanks in large part to a BTS remix released on October 2. It’s BTS’s second No. 1, after their English-language debut, “Dynamite,” topped the charts in August, but it’s not the first time the boys have boosted a No. 1: Member RM jumped on a remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” to continue its reign last year.

That’s not all for BTS, who are sitting at No. 2 on this week’s chart with “Dynamite” — something also happening for the first time since 2009, when the Black Eyed Peas had the top two spots with “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling.” The usual culprits of the top 10 follow: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood,” Drake and Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” and DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar.” Rounding out the top ten are some new faces: Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth hit No. 8 with their country hit, “I Hope,” while 21 Savage and Metro Boomin take the final two spots with their Savage Mode II tracks “Runnin” and “Mr. Right Now.” Sadly, no top ten debuts for Morgan Freeman.