Jeff Bridges Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma: ‘the Prognosis Is Good’

On Monday evening, actor Jeff Bridges quoted his classic Coen brothers character from The Big Lebowski as he revealed on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” he tweeted. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

The actor, who turns 71 this December, is currently in production on The Old Man, his previously-announced FX on Hulu show set to premiere next year. Bridges stars in and executive produces the drama series, which follows a retired CIA operative who, despite “living off the grid for decades,” has been tracked down by an assassin who is all too familiar with his past. It’ll be Bridges’ first TV project in decades.

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support,” FX, Hulu, Touchstone Television and FXP said in a statement. “We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends,” tweeted Bridges following his announcement. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. Vote.org Love, Jeff.”

