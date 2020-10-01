Jeffree Star’s New Boyfriend Allegedly Robbed Him and Is Ignoring His Calls

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

There’s nothing like falling in love in autumn, right? Cozy nights by the fire, long romantic walks checking out the fall foliage, and [checks notes] getting robbed by your significant other and reaching out to them via Instagram because they are ignoring your calls. That’s what reportedly happened to disgraced makeup guru and former YouTuber Jeffree Star and his boyfriend, basketball player Andre Marhold. On Wednesday, Hip magazine posted a screenshot of a comment that Star left on a photo that Marhold posted on Instagram, claiming that Marhold had stolen items from his home and was also leaving him on read. “Hey!” Star nonchalantly begins, before taking a huge left turn. “Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back you stole from my house?? What kind of lowlife fucking scum does that? Give it back!!!! If you need a return label, just ask [cry face emojis].” Yeah, it looks like there’s trouble in paradise.

This is just the latest injury in a series of blows for the YouTuber, who spent the summer at the center of Dramageddon — the public reckoning which saw YouTubers like Star and Shane Dawson publicly confront their many instances of racist and predatory behavior — culminating in cosmetic company Morphe severing ties with Star. Star continued making headlines this summer after breaking up with his ex-boyfriend, Nathan Schwandt, after five years together, and soon after going public with his relationship with Marhold. Multiple women in Marhold’s life insinuated on social media that Marhold may be in the relationship for the money, prompting Star to tweet that he doesn’t give money to anyone he’s dating. Well, Star might not give money away, but apparently it’s still disappearing. While it’s unclear exactly what’s going on, Star has deleted all photos of himself with Marhold from his social media and posted a cryptic story on Instagram, “Every time I start trusting someone God slap the back of my neck with a sandal.”

Update, October 1, 10:30 a.m.: It simply wouldn’t be spooky season without Jeffree Skeleton drama. The disgraced influencer posted and deleted responses to the robbery claims after an Instagram account appearing to be his ex, Andre Marhold, threatened to expose his dirty (designer) laundry. In videos posted to Instagram and Snapchat, Star claimed he and Marhold had split. “About a week ago, Jeffrey Lynn discovered a lot of things,” he begins his version of events in a confused blaccent. “This person secretly had no job, no money, not even a bank account, and we’re talking this person is 30-years-plus. So, all these things that I were [sic] told were all false and I was lied to. And I was like, ‘Okay, bye sweetie, it was really good meeting you, thanks.’”

“Then, all of a sudden, there’s some LV luggage missing,” he alleged. “There’s some backpacks missing, and there’s a few sunglasses missing.” Ultimately, he declares “it’s all good,” but by the response, it’s far from it. An apparent “backup account” for Marhold, @_amarxiii, posted on his Instagram Story threatening to expose Star unless he took down the videos saying Marhold stole. “Shall I tell the people?” he said with a screenshot showing that Star watched his Story. “You got an hour to delete them off Snapchat. It’s crazy because I’m a real genuine person and I really didn’t want it to get to this point….” In another post, he alleged Star’s ex, Nathan Schwandt, “left because [Star] fucked his close friend.” He also shared screenshots of Instagram DMs where Star warns Marhold against breaking his NDA. In other posts, he threatened to expose something he found in Star’s room. “Let’s just say this is going to ruin you,” he said in another. Less than an hour later, Star’s posts were gone.

Later that night, the backup account did a full exposé. “You miss Nate but you fucked his friend I don’t understand,” he claimed, addressing Star point-blank. “You didn’t even tell your supporters you hit me up offering all these expensive things for my time. I have proof of what I posted I have your name on paper work your name on pill bottles etc we can do this all night.” Thursday morning, Marhold posted on his official account asking his followers to report the alleged backup account. No way. This is too messy.