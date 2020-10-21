Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I Was a Little Republican’

Didn’t vote for Obama the first time. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

We won’t feign shock and disbelief at the news that Jennifer Lawrence admitted to having been a Republican until Trump took over the party. It would take a Jennifer Lawrence–level gifted actor to pull off that “surprise.” On the October 21 episode of the Absolutely Not podcast, Lawrence told host Heather McMahan that she “grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican.” Lawrence added that “when Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything,” and she moved away from the party, which she also said never aligned with her social beliefs even if she could see the fiscal benefits. We been knew, J.Law. The facts are these: J.Law grew up in Kentucky, a deep-red state. She was a horse girl. In the heyday of her “Pizza!” persona, Lawrence exuded the sort of massive Wine Mom energy most often seen among the Women for Trump crowd. She also said she turned Phantom Thread off after three minutes, which suggests a GOP-esque disdain for art, beauty, nuance, and the human experience. We’re glad that Lawrence no longer considers herself a Republican and that she can speak candidly about her past. After all, “Katniss” is just a Y.A.-ified way of saying “Karen.”