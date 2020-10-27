A planned wedding? So 2001. Now Jennifer Lopez’s only plan seems to be making delightful comedies again. The singer-dancer-actor–Super Bowl–winner is set to star in the action comedy Shotgun Wedding alongside Armie Hammer, Deadline reported. Lopez and Hammer will play a couple taken hostage ahead of their destination wedding, as if you weren’t already sold. The movie will be helmed by Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore and written by New Girl creator Liz Meriwether and Mark Hammer (no relation to Armie, as far as we know). As Lionsgate president of production Erin Westerman told Deadline, “Jennifer and Armie’s irresistible magnetism, separately and together, make them the perfect pairing for this action comedy,” adding, “You can’t take your eyes off them.” But you saw Hustlers, right? You already knew that. (As for Armie Hammer, well, it couldn’t hurt if J.Lo brought a bit of extra magnetism.)
J.Lo Won’t Need a Wedding Planner in Shotgun Wedding With Armie Hammer
Photo: Getty Images