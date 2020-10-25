John Mulaney to Host SNL on Halloween with The Strokes

Photo: Getty Images

John Mulaney is set to return to his old stomping grounds next week and host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time, SNL announced on Twitter. Musical guests The Strokes, coincidentally, will also make their fourth appearance on SNL next week, after appearing on the show in 2002, 2006 and 2011. Mulaney last hosted just eight months ago in the Before Time (March). “Three things define New York City: SNL, the Strokes, and Ed Koch. Koch is dead, so they got me,” Mulaney wrote on Twitter. “I am so goddamn excited. 4th time up. Wow and wow and wow.” The news of Mulaney hosting for the fourth time prompts one urgent question: will there be a fourth installment of the “Diner Lobster” series? Tune in next Saturday night to find out.

Next week! pic.twitter.com/G3eeduruU4 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 25, 2020

I am so goddamn excited. 4th time up. Wow and wow and wow pic.twitter.com/6Cl9Lmf9zO — John Mulaney (@mulaney) October 25, 2020