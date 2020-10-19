John Oliver Christens the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant

Emmys? Here? Photo: Mayor Mark Boughton/Facebook

Get a load of this crap: Two months, several council meetings, and a $55,000 charity-donation ransom later, the charming town of Danbury, Connecticut, has officially unveiled the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant — with the man himself very happy to be there. As Oliver revealed on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight and was further reported in the Danbury News-Times, the host visited the sewage facility at an undisclosed date last week, cutting a ceremonial ribbon and palling around with the town’s mayor, Mark Boughton. Oliver, who declared that the plant was “even more beautiful than I had imagined,” arrived wearing a look that can perhaps be best described as shitty (heh) Bubble Boy.

Photo: Mayor Mark Boughton/Instagram

“There is a reason that this sewer plant means so much to me, and that’s that it represents everything that we need the most right now,” Oliver gleefully explained on Sunday’s show. “Because think about it: This place takes the worst that humanity can produce and transforms it into something that we can live with. And now more than ever, there’s something inspirational in that. Because at the end of this awful, awful year, what could be more important than evidence that if we want to, we can come together, overcome our differences, and sort our shit out. Mr. Mayor, I could not be more proud to have my name on your shit sorter.”

As a refresher, Oliver’s septic Danbury dealings began in late August, when he roasted the town during a Last Week Tonight segment about jury selection. Danbury, he said at the time, was a “forgettable” town that “can eat my whole ass.” (The truest Connecticut abode, Stars Hollow, was mentioned in another episode.) Mayor Boughton soon announced his plans to name the newly constructed, $110 million sewage facility the John Oliver Memorial Sewage Plant (“because it’s full of crap, just like you, John,” he teased); the name was approved by Danbury’s city council in early October. So please think of Oliver fondly next time you’re on the toilet. He’d want that.