Johnny Nash, ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ Singer, Dead at 80

Reggae and pop singer Johnny Nash died at 80 years old on Tuesday, his son confirmed to the Associated Press. He died of natural causes at his home in Houston. Nash was best known for his hit song “I Can See Clearly Now,” which topped the charts in 1972. The song returned to radio when Jimmy Cliff’s cover was featured in 1993’s Cool Runnings. Nash began his career recording pop songs in the late 1950s, and later traveled to Jamaica, where he founded JAD Records with Danny Sims. Nash and Sims went on to sign Bob Marley and the Wailers, as well as Gloria Gaynor and Jimmy Cliff. “Johnny loved reggae, and he loved Bob and the guys.” Sims told the Houston Chronicle in 2012. “He taught Bob how to sing on the mic, and they taught Johnny how to play the reggae rhythm.” Nash is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.