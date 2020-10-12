Joshua Jackson Is Your Brand-New Dr. Death

Photo: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

You wouldn’t peg him for a sociopathic neurosurgeon capable of grievously harming his unsuspecting patients, but we guess that’s how the real Dr. Death got away with, too. According to TVLine, Joshua Jackson will replace Jamie Dornan as the titular doctor in the upcoming Peacock series Dr. Death, based on Wondery’s 2018 true-crime podcast about Texas-based surgeon Christopher Duntsch, after COVID-19 and the quarantine made Dornan’s involvement impossible. “Due to production delays relating to the coronavirus pandemic, Jamie Dornan… is no longer professionally available to participate in the production,” a Peacock spokesperson told TVLine.

Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater are still set to co-star in the show as neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Henderson and vascular surgeon Dr. Randall Kirby, respectively, the two medical professionals who helped bring to light Duntsch’s systematic gross malpractice, which resulted in the death or maiming of multiple people. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 for permanently paralyzing a patient. Since the show is clearly still in the thick of production, tide yourself over with the Wondery podcast itself, though try not to picture Joshua Jackson when you do. None of this is his face’s fault.