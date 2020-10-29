Judge Judy to Bang Her Gavel on IMDb TV in a Brand-new Courtroom Show

Photo: CBS

If you’ve been seeking justice for a minor grievance (for example, a neighbor peed on your leg during what you had fervently believed to be a rainstorm), fret no more. Judge Judy Sheindlin will be returning to court in the Untitled Judge Judge Sheindlin Project from Amazon Studios, set to stream on their IMDb TV service.

The news followed Sheindlin’s announcement back in March that her iconic courtroom show Judge Judy, which premiered in 1996, would come to a close after the series’ 25th season, and that she already had a new project in the works. There’s currently no word as to when her new show will premiere.

“I’m over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting,” Sheindlin said in Amazon’s press release. “I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day. I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet’s breath fresh until the next millennium. The doorbell never stops ringing. The dogs don’t even bark at the delivery people anymore. After I signed this deal, I apologized to Jerry. Who would have thought that the Sheindlins and Amazon would be mishpachah?”