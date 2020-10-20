Kaley Cuoco Is Crazy, Drunk, But Not a Killer in The Flight Attendant Trailer

Kaley Cuoco took the first flight out of that Pasadena nerd dungeon and hasn’t looked back since. In the first trailer for The Flight Attendant, Cuoco (in her first major role since The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019 and betrayed her character) portrays an employee of the sky who just happens to meet a handsome passenger when their flight lands in Bangkok. But following a perfect evening of being wined, dined, and (…), she wakes up to find him gruesomely murdered in their hotel room, which triggers an international investigation of the culprit. She swears she didn’t do it, but it doesn’t help that she keeps lying to the authorities. “The whole night, it just flickers. I can’t remember anything about it,” she explains in the trailer. “I’m a crazy, drunk flight attendant, not a killer.” The miniseries, which will debut on HBO Max on November 26, also stars Zosia Mamet and Rosie Perez.

