If Kanye’s Campaign Is Going Down, He’s Bringing 2 Chainz and DaBaby With Him

DaBaby and 2 Chainz. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

Kanye West has been chugging along with his long-shot 2020 presidential campaign, releasing political ads and touting a whole 12 potential voters. A few weeks ago, West even released “theme music” on Twitter, a song called “Nah Nah Nah.” Now, West has tweeted a new remix of the track, featuring 2 Chainz and DaBaby as the two lucky people he is bringing down with him. (We’re guessing his family voted him off the island.) West had previously shared part of DaBaby’s verse on October 19, tweeting, “DABABY TURNED THIS VERSE AROUND SO QUICK ITS INSPIRATIONAL TO SEE HOW FAST WE CAN MOVE AS A PEOPLE.”

NAH NAH NAH REMIX DABABY & 2CHAINZ pic.twitter.com/I0gaZJ0ft7 — ye (@kanyewest) October 29, 2020

In his long-winded opening verse, DaBaby mainly focuses on getting money and girls and at one point acknowledges that he may not be in line with Ye’s new beliefs. “Don’t know how to make secular music / I hope Ye like it, I hope he still use it,” he rapped after lines about having sex with a woman after church. (And just in case you were scandalized, West did in fact tweet the clean version of the song.) 2 Chainz, meanwhile, defended his once-again collaborator. “If one more person call me and ask me, ‘What’s wrong with Ye?,’” he rapped, “that’s a grown man, I can’t tell him what he can and can’t say.” His verse seemed to end abruptly in the version West shared on Twitter, but the song is not yet on streaming platforms.