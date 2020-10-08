Katharine McPhacts don’t care about your Katharine McPheelings. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have a bouncing Young Republican in their future. People confirmed that the Smash star is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, composer and full-blown 70-year-old man David Foster. The magazine posted paparazzi photos of the couple “out on Tuesday in Montecito, California, grabbing lunch together and shopping for baby buys.” In the picture, McPhee artfully puts their dog in a sling draped over her baby bump. Foster already has five grown children from previous relationships, and by “children” we mean adults ranging in age from 34 to 50.

This baby news is just the latest riveting development for McPhee, who has had quite the quarantine. The singer of the greatest song ever made and her husband, the composer of the second greatest song ever made, kept quar interesting by hosting a daily Instagram performance series where they had guests on and sang show tunes and Disney hits. McPhee took part in a Smash cast reunion, posted Waitress content, and generally kept being a meme. However, things took a real heel turn in September when it was revealed on Twitter that McPhee has been a GOP donor since 2018, which was taken as a particularly stinging betrayal from a celebrity who so overtly and sweatily tries to stay relevant by appealing to her gay fans.

Anyway. McPhee and Foster haven’t revealed anything more about the pregnancy, so we’ll wait until the gender reveal to find out if they’ll be saying, “Hi, my gay boy.”