Kelly Clarkson doesn’t mess around when it comes to the holidays, especially not Halloween. Last year, she bewitched us with a Hocus Pocus–themed performance of “I Put a Spell on You” (one of her best Kellyoke covers ever), and now, she’s trying to one-up herself. On the October 30 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson served us full Death Becomes Her realness, wearing an elegant, glittering gown as Meryl Streep’s Madeline Ashton on an eerie mansion set. It almost wouldn’t have mattered what song she chose to cover, but we say almost, because she delivered a rendition of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” (get it?) that started out haunting and turned into a dance party groovy enough to raise the dead. No, really: Just check out the audience screens behind her. Who says Halloween was canceled this year?

