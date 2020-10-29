Khloé Kardashian Defends Kim’s Kovid Birthday on Ellen

Listen up, poors. Khloé Kardashian knows you may be a bit testy that she and her klan jetted off to a private island amid the coronavirus pandemic to be “normal just for a brief moment in time,” but, also, it was Kim’s 40th birthday and they’ll do whatever they want. Swinging by Ellen on Thursday to defend the family’s decision, Khloé reiterated Kim’s tweets about how everyone had to quarantine for two whole weeks prior to departing for their “beautiful experience.” But also … think of the economy? “I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town,” she explained. “This year is a frustrating year, I get it. There are so many frustrations going on for everybody. Also, it’s her 40th. This is something she really wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing.” Khlo Khlo insisted that “so many people said that we were the first party or guest that they had in months” and “how grateful everybody was for the tourism aspect of it.” Kovid free: achieved.

