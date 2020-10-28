Khloé Has COVID in Keeping Up With the Kardashians Trailer

Still had her nails did, though. Photo: Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube

It’s only been a day and we already have the sequel to the latest coronavirus-era artwork, Kim Kardashian and the Big Bad Birthday Party. A clip from the upcoming Thursday, October 29, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians reveals that Kim’s sister Khloé was sick with coronavirus earlier this year during filming. In the clip, Kim confesses to the camera that the family is awaiting Khloé’s COVID-19 test results and that she has been “so sick” and is getting scared. Kris Jenner says she “jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take my call, trying to find somebody that could help her.” The scene dramatically shifts to a self-filmed video from Khloé, lying sick in bed, saying, “I just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room, it’s going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days.” Khloé outlines her symptoms, which included, “vomiting, shaking, and hot and then cold. And I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache.” She says, “My chest would burn when I would cough, and my throat is still not fully recovered, clearly.” Toward the end of the video, Khloé sets a better example for being an influential public figure under COVID-19 than many politicians when she says, “This shit is real,” and, “If we follow orders and listen, we’re all going to be okay.” Just to clarify, of course this was filmed pre-island. She was all better in time to swim with the whales.