Can the cast of one movie singlehandedly save the film industry? Director Olivia Wilde is doing her best to find out. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that If Beale Street Could Talk’s Kiki Layne and Crazy Rich Asians’ Gemma Chan have joined the cast of Wilde’s next film Don’t Worry Darling. They join Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, recent addition Harry Styles who stepped in Shia LaBeouf, and Wilde herself who’s playing a supporting role in her own film. Styles is not the only cast member who’s filling someone else’s shoes, as Layne, who recently starred in Netflix’s The Old Guard, is taking over her role from Dakota Johnson, who had to bow out of the film due to scheduling conflicts with a new film with Maggie Gyllenhaal that she’s shooting at the moment. Not much is known about the plot of Don’t Worry Darling beyond the fact that it’s a psychological thriller set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert and Pugh plays a housewife who apparently uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life. Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Kiki Layne, and Gemma Chan starring in a western inspired Stepford Wives-esque thriller with guest appearances by Chris Pine and Harry Styles? Don’t mind if we do, darling.
Kiki Layne, Gemma Chan Join Increasingly Star-Studded Cast of Don’t Worry Darling
Kiki Layne. Photo: WireImage