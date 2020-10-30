Kim Kardashian Channels Her Inner Tiger Queen for Halloween

Photo: Instagram

Kim Kardashian has been working overtime to spook us this Halloween. From the uncanny valley of that hologram of her late father to the horrifying lack of self-awareness that was her Instagram birthday post, Kardashian has delivered more than her share of frights. But always one to outdo herself, Kardashian posted the ultimate Tiger King group costume to Instagram this morning, with help from friend and alleged “Foodgod” Jonathan Cheban. Kardashian donned a flower crown as cat queen and possible murderer Carole Baskin, with her kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West — in onesies and face paint as the tigers. Cheban, in a sequined shirt and mullet, made for a frighteningly realistic Joe Exotic. They even brought in a cage.

And in a weird peek behind the curtain that nobody asked for, Cheban eats roasted potatoes (?) while in character as Joe Exotic. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.