Kim Kardashian Says Kanye’s COVID-19 Battle Was ‘So Scary and Unknown’

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Wire Image/Getty Images

That’s Doctor Kim Kardashian West, Esq., to you. The reality star and business empress explained how she handled her husband, Kanye West, contracting COVID-19 on top of doing it all in a new Grazia cover story. Back in mid-March, “during the time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they had COVID,” Kardashian West recalls, Kanye got it, too. “Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” she told Grazia. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.” Though we can think of a number of ways to put their combined over $2 billion net worth to good use in this situation (like maybe quarantining Kanye anywhere else), Kardashian West says she took care of her husband herself. “I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” she explained. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.” Her careful work made a difference, though. She, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, have apparently all made it through Kanye’s bout untouched by the virus. In an interview with Forbes about his eleventh-hour bid for presidency, Kanye West first said he had COVID-19 in “late February.” It’s all fun and games until the universe puts “in sickness and in health” to the test, but, luckily, Kim Kardashian West has a good technique for studying.