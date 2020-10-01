Kindred starts out hopeful enough: Ben (Kingsman’s Edward Holcroft) and Charlotte (Tamara Lawrance, from On Chesil Beach and Steve McQueen’s upcoming Small Axe) have decided to leave the small countryside where he grew up. The couple plans to start a new life in Australia, far away from the outsize influence of his demanding mother (Fiona Shaw) and his weirdo stepbrother (Dunkirk’s Jack Lowden, who also produces). But when Ben is killed in a tragic accident and Charlotte finds out she’s pregnant, her in-laws offer to take her in — politely at first and, later, demandingly. Now, stuck in a big, creaky mansion, Charlotte is suspicious of the family she and Ben tried to escape. The result is a psychological thriller anchored by Lawrance’s performance as a woman coming undone by her own grief — and maybe her in-laws’ too. See Kindred in select theaters, digital, and VOD on November 6.