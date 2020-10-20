Kristen Bell Will Be Netflix’s Boozy Woman in the House

Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Hopping from a good place to Hitchcockian one, Kristen Bell will be starring in a limited series for Netflix called The Woman in the House, which seems to be not-so-subtly jumping out of a Window for a good laugh. The dark comedy, which will span eight episodes, is being teased as revolving around a woman (Bell, not Amy Adams) who doesn’t do much besides “sitting with her wine, staring out the window, and watching life go by without her.” (Sounds like a pretty normal pandemic day.) Things begin to look up when a “handsome neighbor moves in across the street,” but annoyingly for her libido, “she witnesses a gruesome murder.” Or did she? Bell will also serve as an executive producer, as well as Will Ferrell, and she’s already tweeted about doing “some light character research” for the role with the help of dozens of paperback thrillers. So weird that Dan Mallory wasn’t included.