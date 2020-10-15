Photo: FilmMagic

Unfortunately, it’s time for Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba to hang up their badges. Variety reports that L.A.’s Finest has been cancelled after two seasons. The series starred Union and Alba as an odd-couple police detective duo, and saw Union reprising the role of Syd Burnett which she originated in the film Bad Boys II in 2003. The news of the series’ cancellation comes after Fox announced that it had recently acquired the broadcasting rights for the series, which spent two seasons on Spectrum Originals. No word on how the cancellation will effect our scheduled Vulture Festival panel with Union and Alba but here’s hoping it leads to a healthy mix of fond remembrances of good days on set and fun dishing about the bad ones. Perhaps the interview will consist of brainstorming new buddy projects for the two actresses to take on next now that they are free from the confines of their cop series. A Bad Moms-esque jaunt? A stoner comedy a la Pineapple Express? The possibilities are truly endless.