Lady Gaga Dusts Off All the Old Costumes for This Voting PSA

Since she came onto the scene in the late 2000s, thousands have dressed as every era of Lady Gaga for Halloween. Now, the mother monster herself is doing it too, going back through her closet and dusting off the old looks from every era, The Fame to Chromatica. But it’s not for Halloween — Gaga is reminding you of the reason for the other season, that being the 2020 presidential election. “I believe, no matter how you feel right now about the election, you are still accountable,” she said in the video. “If you want to change this system, if you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election. When they announce who has won the election, it will be very clear what this country has become.”

Gaga even addressed those who might not vote for Joe Biden, whom she’s currently working with. (Although, we’re not so sure they’re watching.) “Let’s be real: You know who I voted for,” she said. “But believe me, and listen to me now, even if you disagree with me, your vote still matters to the world.” She even gave fans who already voted a round of applause, but also told them, “I don’t need to talk to you!” Fair, we guess. “I’ve said a lot of things in a lot of different ways. Wearing a lot of different outfits, makeup, hats, dresses made out of meat, jumping off of stadiums, screaming onstage,” she concluded (the meat dress being one iconic look not represented in this video, for obvious lack-of-refrigeration reasons). “I may have seemed to shift and change, but one thing that has never changed is my voice and what I believe. My voice will be heard this election. Will yours?”