Lenny Kravitz Doesn’t ‘Even Think About’ the Time You Accidentally Saw His Junk

Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Do you think Lenny Kravitz’s hypnotherapist or whoever has any availability? Because we’re willing to pay top dollar for the treatment that allows him to be this nonchalant about this embarrassing of a moment. The rock star is putting on his sunglasses and looking back at his life in his upcoming memoir Let Love Rule, but there are some things he doesn’t care to include. Namely, the 2015 performance in Stockholm where his leather pants inadvertently split, exposing his penis to, well, the world. While the book, named for his 1989 debut album, reportedly doesn’t mention the seam rip heard ’round the world, Kravitz addressed it in a new interview with Men’s Health, presumably while kicked back on a palm tree trunk, speaking from his quarantine headquarters in Eleuthera, an island in the Bahamas. “I don’t even think about it,” Kravitz says. “Y’know, John Lennon was [naked] on the cover of that Two Virgins record. If he could do that, then it’s whatever.” Okay, we get it, you’re a rock star, immune to petty feelings like “shame.” Back in 1968, Lennon’s experimental album with Yoko Ono featured the two of them naked on the cover and was eventually sold in brown paper bags. Video of Kravitz’s mishap immediately went uncontrollably viral. A little different.

After five years, he’s shrugging it off, just like he shrugs off the shock at his relationship with ex Lisa Bonet and her husband, Aquaman Jason Momoa. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Kravitz tells Men’s Health. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, etc. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’”