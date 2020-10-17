Leslie Jones Doesn’t Exactly Miss Her SNL Days

Photo: Netflix

Live from this interview, it’s a lingering gripe. Leslie Jones, whose comedic tenure on Saturday Night Live resulted in three Emmy nominations before she left the show in 2019, is now offering some perspective about her time in Studio 8H — mostly that she’s happy to be gone and hosting the reboot of Supermarket Sweep.

“I don’t miss it. At all,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. “That job was hard, man. That job was like two jobs and very restrictive too. I wasn’t very free there.” The one thing that she does miss “so much,” though, is working and spending time with national treasure Kenan Thompson, which, of course. Jones previously told the New York Times earlier this year that she was thrilled to be freed from the SNL institution, because she got “bored” and wanted to do “different things.” We can think of no better career switch than yelling about the price of chickpeas at shoppers.